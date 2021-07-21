Mike Tyson fronts Roberto Cavalli SS2022 collection

Mike Tyson fronts Roberto Cavalli SS2022 collection.

In Irish fashion news, heavy weight boxing legend Iron fist Mike Tyson appears in a new short movie that showcases Fausto Puglisi’s debut collection for Roberto Cavalli’s SS2022 menswear collection

Directed by Tommaso Ottomano the collection includes pieces inspired by American artist, film director Andy Warhol. These include inclusion of bold animal prints emulating the theme of the American Dream.

In a media statement supporting the release of Puglisi’s new collection, the Scillonian fashion designer commented “Mike Tyson is one of the last living true icons and beyond being a boxing champion, he is also a stylish man, with a very personal and eccentric taste.

“But more than the undisputed boxing champion and American icon, his personal story is also a tale of survival, struggle, and resilience. He embodies America in both the American Dream and all the possibilities it holds, but also its reverse.”

55-year-old Tyson is featured wearing a zebra-print robe with his surname emblazoned on the rear. In a joint interview with Puglisi for GQ magazine, Mike revealed that wearing pink makes him want to fight.

The New York retired heavyweight champion commented “Pink has a lot to do with it. If I’m wearing pink, I’m not going to have an expression like you want to talk to me. ’Cause when I have on pink, I’m very serious. Pink makes me very masculine to which Fausto replied: “Belissimo!” Tyson added: “I almost want to fight in those clothes. Those clothes make me want to fight a little.”

Elsewhere in the new Roberto Cavalli SS2022 Menswear collection, other forms of animal print are evident including the use of tiger and leopard to zebra and cheetah which all dominate the collection. Tyson also appears in the short film alongside American model Jaad Belgaid, Russel White, Madior Fall, Junho Ock and Jonas Barros.

Mike Tyson fronts Roberto Cavalli SS2022 collection.