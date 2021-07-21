Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe starts modelling career

In Irish fashion news, legendary singer Mariah Carey sees her daughter Monroe Cannon take centre stage as she models fashion clothing for American apparel company OshKosh B’Gosh’s Back to School fashion campaign.

Beautiful 10-year-old Munroe got in front of the camera to show off childrenswear brand OshKosh B’Gosh new back-to-school clothing range.

According to OshKosh B’Gosh, their new campaign highlights both “timeless and trend-forward styles alongside a bold new brand identity,” which focuses on past children style trends of Munroe’s mother, Mariah Carey as well as legendary boxing icon Muhammad Ali and singer Outkas.

This is Monroe’s first modelling job, and the 10-year-old sensation seems to have taken to it like a duck to water as she radiates in clothing from the latest OshKosh B’Gosh Back to School fashion collection.

Her appearance in the shoot is a reflection of her own mother at that age sharing Mariah’s emotional childhood for her song writing as well as her impact and influence on young dreamers.

In a media statement surrounding the launch, 51-year-old Mariah commented “As a little girl, I was determined to realise my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualise and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts,” “We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

According to OshKosh B’Gosh, each spot was scripted and styled to reflect Carey, Ali and Outkast’s childhood experiences all while showing off their new back-to-school styles.

The campaign itself is targeted to encourage the next generation to “dream boldly about who they’ll become someday.”

Jeff Jenkins, who is Executive Vice President of Global Marketing for OshKosh B’Gosh said in a media statement “This campaign represents a new, fresh take for OshKosh B’gosh — one that bridges past to present and champions the dreams, courage and determination of children.”

“OshKosh has been a childhood staple for generations. As we look to the future, we want to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers with a nod to who they were before they were icons — aiming to encourage children everywhere to dream big as they head back to school.”

The new OshKosh B’Gosh Back to School collection in the US fronted by the talented and wonderful Monroe Cannon goes on release across America this Friday 23rd July 2021.

