Fashion tips to styling ladies slip dresses this summer

Slip dresses are finally getting the love they deserve, and we could not be happier. They are comfortable, stylish and look great on everyone.

For summer days when the sun is out, a slip dress can be a great way of looking chic while keeping you cool. And if you think slip dresses are not appropriate for certain types of situations, think again. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips on how to style your slip dress this summer.

No-Fuss Outfit

One tried-and-true way of wearing your slip dress during the summer months is to style a crew-neck shirt underneath. It is the best way to give you some extra coverage. If you are looking for an elevated yet wearable for everyday slip dress, choose something two-tone and in neutral colours. The neutral colours will allow you to apply around with accessories, like a bucket hat and gold jewellery.

Weekend Outfit

Summer should be the time to embrace colour and play around with textures. So, do it head-to-toe with pastels, one of this year’s biggest summer colours. A mini slip dress is great for when you want to keep cool on hot days, but you can always slip on a cardigan if the weather changes. For accessories, keep it simple with pearl earrings and sunglasses.

Work Weekend

A good way to wear slip dress in conservative settings – like a work event – is to wear a button-down shirt over it. Your shirt will stop you from looking like you have just rolled out of bed. However, if you find that the fabric of your dress bunches, simply swap out your shirt for a blazer.

Special Event

If you thought a slip dress is too much for a special occasion like wedding, think again. You just need to know how to style it the right way. First, choose a slip dress with delicate floral lace appliquéd from the waist up.

This makes your average slip dress look all grown up. Save this slip dress for special occasions when you want to look stunning but still feel comfortable. Keep your accessories on the feminine side to complement your dress like some luxe white sandals and pearl embellished bag.

