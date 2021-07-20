Kate Beckinsale reveals why Botox isn’t for her

In Irish fashion news, British actress has revealed she would never get Botox injections. In an interview with the Sunday Times in the UK, the youthful looking actress from London did however admit to getting (PRP) platelet-rich plasma injections.

Kate told the Times. “I do like PRP, when they take your blood [plasma and re-inject it into your skin. that’s a real thing, from your own body. But not with scary poisonous things!”

However, the 47-year old fashion model and actress admits that she does get upset when people presumes that Botox is one of the reasons for her youthful looks.

While Kate has no problem with other people receiving Botox which blocks signals from the nerves to the muscles, she also reveals why it is not for her.

“I’m frightened of paralysing my face,” she told the newspaper. “My mum’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn’t even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks radiant and amazing. I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I told you! See? You should never do that.'”

Kate admits that she keeps herself in shape by working out every day but also told the paper that she isn’t worried about ageing due to the fact that her dad and actor Richard Beckinsale, sadly passed away at the young age of 31 years due to a heart attack.

The Jolt actress and fashion model told The Sunday Times “I’ve been so aware of the possibility people can drop dead at any time,” she explained. “People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33. If you overload it like that, you’re going to make the person not give a s..t.”

Kate also went on to explain why she thinks the women of today are expected to maintain a certain standard of beauty. She said “I think, when you start out, if people perceive you as attractive it’s helpful at first,” she said. “If people start thinking that’s your main thing, I don’t think that’s helpful to anyone, least of all you.”

“I think women are damned anyway. I don’t just mean actresses. You’re seen as attractive, you’re not seen as attractive. You’re seen as too young, you’re too old. Where is the sweet spot for women? At some point you just have to go, ‘Bollocks — this is me.”

