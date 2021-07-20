Demand for Crocs soar due to Love Island

In Irish fashion news, the sales of popular footwear brand Crocs in the UK has skyrocketed due to popular TV show Love Island.

New data released shows that viewers of the hit ITV show can’t get enough of the American pieces of footwear. With the warm weather and the show screening every night, viewers are flocking to get their hands on the plastic footwear.

Released data by the company shows that demand for ‘lilac crocs’ worn by contestant Chugg Wallace has seen an increase in demand of nine hundred and fifty percent. His fellow contestant Faye Winter can also be credited for 324% jump in demand of white Crocs that he wore on the show.

However, it’s not all good news for the Crocs team who are now surrounding themselves in controversy across social media groups who are asking the question if the classic clog Croslite shoe designers have a sponsorship deal in place with the Love Island makers.

Crocs are enjoying a revival in popularity on the back of major celebrity endorsements, such as Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj with sales of the customisable clogs soaring by 63.6% to $460.1 million in its first quarter.

Over the past few years, Crocs have seen a resurge in demand due to various collaborations with well-known celebrities and brands that include Justin Bieber and Benefit Cosmetics. The Colorado based company in the US also witnessed an increase in profits in their first the quarter of the year rise from just over €88 million euro to nearly €106 million euro.

Andrew Rees who is Chief Executive officer at Crocs commented “further strong growth was expected: “Demand for the Crocs brand is stronger than ever with expected 2021 revenue growth of 40% to 50%. In the first quarter we achieved record revenues and profitability, with growth in all regions and all channels. We have raised full year guidance as we continue to see consumer demand for our product accelerate globally.”

Love Island’s official sponsor is Manchester based fast fashion clothing e-tailer, ISAWITFIRST. Other brands supporting the show are beauty retailer Boots who ‘Feel Good” beauty partners to Love Island.

