Stella McCartney & Adidas unveil Stellashine capsule

In sustainable fashion news, London fashion designer, Stella McCartney has again teamed up with Adidas but this time for her own workout collection titled “Stellashine.”

McCartney who is a leading voice in the fashion industry for promoting sustainable clothing has unveiled her new Stellashine collection which is she describes as “a reimagining of workout wardrobe staples”.

The ladies fashion collection includes training shirts, leggings hoodies, training shoes as well as an outdoor running jacket.

The 49-year-old British designer recently launched Humane Society campaign with leading celebrities in her bid to eradicate the use of fur in the production of clothing and accessories.

Talking about her new “Stellashine” fashion capsule, McCartney commented “One of the key foundations of my partnership with adidas is creating quality pieces that not only perform in challenging conditions, but also look beautiful.”

“The Stellashine collection is exactly that – activewear that has been elevated with some incredible, reflective shine materials and textures so wearers can go straight from a workout to exploring the city or meeting friends.”

“We’ve taken all the workout wardrobe essentials and made them pop using adidas technologies including AEROREADY and BOOST. The pieces are made with recycled polyester and PRIMEGREEN, a series of recycled materials. Garments made with PRIMEGREEN use a minimum of 40% recycled material in total.”

The marketing campaign supporting the advertising for Stella’s new capsule includes German roller-skater and founder of Jam Skate Club, Oumi Janta who Stella describes as bringing “electrifying energy to the visuals.”

Also included in the promotional campaign is 23-year-old fashion model Anuthida Ploypetch from Thailand who features her work around promoting the benefits of mindfulness.

This new capsule from Stella McCartney is expected to be another major hit with her legion of sustainable fashion fans. The Stellashine collection with Adidas is now available to view at adidas’s online store and their mobile app.

