Davina McCall & Amanda Holden relaunch JD Williams.

In Irish fashion news, TV celebrities Amanda Holden and Davina McCaul both star in the relaunch campaign for online fashion house JD Williams.

The pair were announced as brand ambassadors for JD Williams earlier this year and have joined up to front their relaunch campaign. JD Williams which is part of the N Brown Group are the UK’s largest direct home shopping company that operates over 20 successful catalogue brands.

The new JD Williams “Womankind” campaign’s video and photo images, were created by London based ODD Marketing company show both Davina wearing ladies daywear, evening wear and workout fashion clothing with Amanda showing off her slim figure and McCall highlighting her fitness.

JD Williams who were established in 1875 have positioned themselves as the go-to destination for shoppers looking to find products that fit all aspects of their lives and personalities, according to the fashion retailer.

In a media statement supporting the re-launch of the JD Williams brand, 53-year-old Davina commented “I’m so, so happy to be partnering with JD Williams alongside my longstanding mate, Amanda. I feel like I am entering a really lovely phase in my life. I feel more confident than ever.”

“I feel comfortable in my own skin and I’ve stopped caring what people think. Being a grown woman means taking life by the horns and going for what you want. It’s really great to be working with a brand who embodies that attitude too.”

Meanwhile Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50-year-old Amanda Holden commented “I’ve always seen fashion as ageless and we’re living in an era where we can take risks and be more ourselves. I make bold but classic choices when I go shopping and wear what suits my figure, but most importantly what makes me feel confident. This last year has surely shown us all that life is too short to care what other people think.”

You can check out and buy fashion and home pieces directly now at the new look JD Williams online store now.

