Beauty tips to help make your makeup sweat proof.

We all know the struggle of spending time getting your makeup looking good, only for it to sweat it all off during the day. While we cannot control the weather, there are plenty of ways to save your makeup from sweat and high temperatures.

From utilising proper skincare, to using the right products, keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out how to make your makeup sweat proof.

Start With Skincare

This is the first step in any makeup look you will ever do. When applying your skincare in the morning, skip any products that leave your skin feeling heavy. Instead, opt for lighter formulas.

The fewer products you use, the better your makeup will stick to your skin throughout the day. This will make it easier to maintain during humid weather. In the morning, cleanse your skin, apply some Vitamin C serum and a moisturiser.

Your final skincare step should be your SPF, which you should apply everyday. Let your products sit on your skin for a few minutes before applying your makeup.

Use Waterproof Mascara

Switching your everyday products for waterproof ones is an easy way of tackling sweat, especially with your mascara.

Do Not Skip Primer

Applying primer before your foundation or BB cream will give your makeup something to stick to and not rub off with sweat. As there are several different types of primers, focus on a waterproof one. After that, it depends on your skin concerns but a waterproof formula will ensure your makeup stays put.

Consider Foundation

If you find that your makeup is falling off during the day, take a look at the products you are using. Just like primers, there are a wide range of foundation formulas that do different things. There are formulas that are more suitable during the summer months which keep you sweat free and looking fresh.

Use The Right Powders

Setting your makeup is key to ensuring it stays on your face. But using the right powders resistant to sweat are ideal for when you want your makeup to stay put.

Instead of applying powder all over your face, try a loose powder and apply it to areas you know will collect sweat like your forehead or chin. And instead of swiping, gently press it into your skin using your brush.

Use Blotting Papers

Blotting papers are your friend if you find your face sweats a lot. They absorb oil, shine and sweat while keeping your makeup looking great. Instead of rubbing your face with tissues, use blotting papers and lightly press them against your skin. A good thing about blotting papers? They are so compact; you can keep some in your purse for emergencies.

