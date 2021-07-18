New Reebok x Victoria Beckham Drop Five collection

In Irish fashion news, Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has teamed up with Reebok for a new star collection of fashion mixes. The London fashion designer who is married to ex-Manchester United soccer star David Beckham has dropped a chic athleisurewear collection with the German sportswear brand.

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham Drop Five collection includes shades that are designed for summer. Most versatile fashion piece from her new collection includes evidence of pastel and cream-coloured hues

From her high-waisted leggings to sporty sports bra, Beckham and Reebok have really nailed looks that are perfect for any activewear lover for the months ahead.

Victoria’s well-thought sport fashion pieces include workout pieces snazzy sneakers that stray away from normal dark shades, making them exciting summer footwear pieces.

Becks inclusion of chalk white and black return alongside her minty fusion mix Digital Green shades that make them fashion street smart. The 47-year-old hip fashion designer has also injected beautiful shades of Sandy Rose, Chalk Green Eggplant in this exciting new collection.

One good thing about this new collection is that Beckham who known and adored for her stylish ladies fashion pieces, has managed to keep some pieces from her new collection tailored.

Our recommended standout pieces from her new collection are Victoria’s Sandy Rose coloured Seamless Leggings. These all-new Seamless Leggings are here to make getting dressed for your workouts just a little bit easier. Pair them with the co-ordinating Seamless Sports Bra in the same

Mint lovers watch out as her 3 colourway Zig Kinetica Shoes is just to be loved. This interpretation of Reebok’s iconic Zig franchise combines with the brand’s “London” silhouette from 1984 with a very modern colourway. It’s quite unusual but stunning. You can check out the full Reebok x Victoria Beckham Drop Five collection over at the Rebook online store now.