Zara McDermot did Love Island for PrettyLittleThing deal.

In Irish fashion news, Love Island contestant Zara McDermot has admitted that she signed up for Love Island so she could secure lubricative fashion deals.

The 24-year star of season 4 of ITV’s Love Island show in 2018 has admitted the real reason she went onto the show was to find fame and fortune.

Chatting to the Daily Mirror newspaper the former Islander told her boyfriend, “Made In Chelsea’s” Sam Thompson, that she wasn’t actually bothered about finding romance on the ITV dating show.

The north of England beauty told Sam, “I was there for a PLT deal referring to fashion label PrettyLittleThing, who have signed big money contracts with former Islander Molly-Mae Hague and a string of big stars.

Even though things didn’t happen for Zara with PLT after the show finished, she did however manage to secure collaboration with PrettyLittleThing’s rival brand Missguided.

To add to this, the Hull born TV star also signed up for a number of other brand deals as well as appearing on ‘Made In Chelsea’ after she started dating Sam.

Zara’s new deal with the Manchester based fashion label Missguided has certainly proved to be a hit with followers of the hit TV series. Former Love Island contestant, Molly-Mae Hague was paid €500,000 for her brand collection with clothing brand, PrettyLittleThing.

Clothing collaborations are a huge prize for popular Love Island contestants. In 2019, Longford born Maura Higgins signed a lucrative deal for her own fashion collection with PTL’s sister company Boohoo.

Irish rugby player from Limerick Greg O’Shea who won the fifth series of Love Island, alongside Amber Gill pulling in 49% of the final public vote decided to take a different fashion route and launched his own sustainable clothing range “Too Politically Correct.”

You can check out Zara McDermott’s new fashion collaboration with online fashion house Missguided over at their e-commence website and apps.

