Marks & Spencer expand their Goodmove activewear range.

In Irish fashion news, M&S are rolling out their Goodmove activewear to all of their Irish and UK stores. The popular high street and on-line fashion retailer predict that more of their customers are going to be looking to get active over the summer months.

Marks & Spencer launched their work out fashion collection for women at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At the start of 2021 they extended their Goodmove collection to include pieces for men and children.

In what has been a difficult 24 months for M&S with other clothing lines, they seem to have struck gold with their Goodmove workout collection which has sold over 1.6 million pieces since launch. Their “Go Move” leggings have contributed to 60,000 pairs sold every year.

Such is the demand for their Goodmove work out gear, M&S are now looking to expand on their range Yoga and outdoor activity fashion ranges for walkers and trekking fans.

M&S already have plans in place to drive sales and awareness of their indoor and outdoor activewear ranges using targeted marketing campaigns that will concentrate on M&S’s lean towards style, quality, value, reliability and sustainability.

Marks have already recruited 27-year old British athlete Revee Walcott-Nolan to front their online digital campaign Customer research by the 134 year old fashion retailer shows 60% of their customers plan to be more active this summer.

Womenswear Director for Marks & Spencer, Jill Stanton commented said “The growth of Goodmove has been phenomenal. Driven by a fantastic team and tapping into how customers have been living & working, it’s really gone from strength to strength. This summer we’re really focused on sharing with customers the great everyday style & value the range offers. With the offer now available in every store, and the choice of free next day delivery or click & collect, it’s now even more convenient for customer to shop Goodmove.”

You can check out the full Goodmove activewear collection from Marks & Spencer at their on-line website and apps today.

