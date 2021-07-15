What to expect from the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics?

What to expect from the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics?

In Irish fashion news, nearly two years after buying a majority share hold in Kylie Cosmetics, for over €500 million euro, Coty Inc have outlined their expansion ideas to take the beauty brand to a global level.

This Thursday the 16th July 2021, Kylie Cosmetics will unveil their new platform which has been totally overhauled to include new vegan, gluten free and animal free products.

The new Kylie Cosmetics e-commerce sites will also be available in European counties like France, Germany and the UK.

The American beauty label has also developed unique partnerships with other international beauty sales houses across Europe, Australia and Russia including house hold names such as Boots, Selfridges, Harrods, Gold Apple and Nocibé.

Executive vice president of Coty Inc and CEO of Kylie’s beauty business Andrew Stanleick said “Kylie started as a digitally native d-to-c brand, but it’s become more of an omni-channel brand,” As we expand into new markets, it’s about really giving consumers the ability to access Kylie’s products through every avenue they want.”

Andrew also added that bringing an omni-channel approach to key international markets was the next phase for his strategic vision for the brands. European markets, which is just the beginning of this venture.

Stanleick told online fashion and beauty magazine, WWD “We’ve seen that in preparation for the relaunch and a lot of the partnerships that Kylie herself has been doing with retail partners. Kylie has a strong following globally in many key markets, and we’ve already launched Australia, where we have a strong business. There are many more markets where Coty has a big following where we haven’t launched yet.”

Jenner who earlier this month threw out a teaser to her 248 million Instagram followers received applause for her new venture which received 4.5 million likes on her Instagram account.

Rebranding seems to popular within the Kardashian – Jenner household at the moment with news that her sister Kim Kardashian announcing that she is in the middle of a rebranding exercise and expansion for her KKW Beauty brand.

Fans of Kylie Jenner won’t need to worry too much as the 23-year-old business entrepreneur will still remain in place on the creative side of the business. Jenner will still oversee product insight and development and of course, marketing for Kylie Cosmetics.

What to expect from the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics?