David Beckham to take control of his image rights

In Irish fashion news, footballing soccer star David Beckham is in talks to take back control of his own image rights. The 46-year-old former professional footballer has entered into negotiations with GBG (Global Brands Group) about buying out their stake in a licensing joint venture with his consumer goods business Seven Global.

SKY News in the UK are reporting that David Beckham Ventures Limited (DBVL) are negotiations with GBG to buy the stake for an estimated €33 million euro.

This move by the ex-Manchester United star would see gain full control over a number of commercial deals that are already in place with companies like German sportswear fashion brand Adidas and international beauty company Coty.inc who control companies like Kylie Cosmetics.

GBG was set up back in 2005 as a division of Hong Kong based fashion giant Li & Fung to manage private label. David Beckham Ventures Limited owns 49% stake in Seven Global, which was formed in 2015.

The business came about through David’s commercial relationship with Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller’s XIX Entertainment. It is reported that Beckham bought out Fullers stake in the company back in 2019.

At present, GBG already look after well-established brands under ownership, licensing or management including singer, Katy Perry. Marvel, Sean John and Allsaints.

The Beckham brand is big business with David already being the current president & co-owner of Inter Miami CF in the US and co-owner of Salford City in Greater Manchester.

The ex-English international soccer star is married to Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham who were married in Ireland in 1999, share 4 children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven.

The British fashion icon is also recognised for his humanitarian work around the world and has was been charity ambassador for UNICEF since 2005.

