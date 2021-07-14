ISAWITFIRST unveil new childrenswear range

In Irish fashion news, fast fashion e-tailer, ISAWITFIRST have announced they are delving into the lucrative kidswear fashion marketplace.

The UK fashion house that was founded back in 2017 by Boohoo co-founder Jalal Kamani, are today one of the most popular fashion brands with young people.

The Manchester based company who according to them offer “the ultimate one-stop-shop for the stylish generation of authentic fashion-lovers” are now designing fashion pieces to cater for children age groups from 3 years of age up to 13 years.

Their 69-piece kidswear collection includes a range of basic wardrobe staples along with an array of sunshine summers pieces that are available in different shades. The price conscious fashion retailer ensures all their items are reasonably priced for each consumer.

ISAWITFIRST are well-known for connecting with a young audience. Carrying on from last year, they are again official sponsors of the popular and successful ITV’s Love Island for 2021 where they supply both fashion and sunglasses to show contestants.

Their new affordable fashion range for kids which consists of 69 pieces, offer both specific kidswear pieces as well as matching items connected to some of their adult lines.

ISAWITFIRST’s brand director, Leanne Holmes commented “After seeing the success of our women and menswear collections we knew there was just one step further we could take to dominate the fashion world. We are delighted to announce the launch of ISAWITFIRST Kids – consisting of 69 affordable new lines.”

Leanne continued” At ISAWITFIRST we are passionate about creating trendy, affordable, and accessible products for all our customers and the new kids range embodies just that. We are so excited to grow our younger fan-base of aspiring ISAWITFIRST fashionistas!”

You can check out all of the latest fashion collections and individual pieces from the ISAWITFIRST ranges over at their e-commerce website and apps.

