Dermabrasion explained and how it can benefit your skin.

Are you looking for ways to drastically improve the look of your skin? Do you want to know about a procedure that gets rid of fine lines, acne, stubborn scars and texture? Well, you need to know about dermabrasion.

Not to be confused with microdermabrasion, dermabrasion is an exfoliating treatment that leaves you with smooth and radiant looking skin. If this sounds good, keep on reading there at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out everything you need to know about this treatment.

What Is Dermabrasion?

It’s simple. Dermabrasion is a procedure in which your skin is cooled and then a specialised high rotary instrument is used to ‘sand’ your skin.

It does sound scary, but it can be a godsend for those of you looking to target the signs of ageing like uneven skin tone and acne scars. It also targets texture, fine lines and spots.

As a result, your skin will look brighter, smoother and overall, more radiant. But that’s not all. Dermabrasion can even be used on your tattoo scars. So, it really is a universal solution to most skin problems.

How To Prepare Your Skin For Dermabrasion

To get the most out of this treatment, you need to prep your skin beforehand. Try to avoid sun exposure and smoking for a few weeks before and after getting any dermabrasion done.

This can put you at risk of skin discolouration and delay healing. Based on your skin tone, talking to your dermatologist will nail down a precise time frame. And while you are chatting, you should discuss any meds you are taking as this can also impact how well you heal.

What To Expect

As dermabrasion goes beyond a typical exfoliating treatment, the first step is anaesthesia. Once numbed, a dermabrader – motorised skin device – will move across your skin using gentle pressure.

This will exfoliate the outer layers of your skin. Depending on the size of the area, this treatment can take anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour. To safely exfoliate your skin, large areas may require multiple sessions.

Afterwards, your dermatologist will bandage your skin and usually get you to come back the next day to check on healing. Due the anaesthesia, you may need to get someone to take you home.

Side Effects

It’s normal for your skin to feel sensitive, itchy, look pink and potentially be covered in ooze that may crust over. There could be changed to skin colour and tone, temporarily enlarged pores, swelling, redness and scarring.

Because of these side effects, there is significant downtime when it comes to dermabrasion – it’s not something you get on your lunch break.

The best way to speed up healing – which could take weeks or months – is to regularly apply moisturising topical products. Avoid sun exposure until you are fully recovered. And be sure to follow up with your dermatologist to check on your healing progress.

