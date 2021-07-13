Naomi Campbell back modelling for Burberry

In Irish fashion news, Supermodel Naomi Campbell is back modelling just months after giving birth to her first child in May.

The stunning 50-year-old catwalk queen took time out for her busy schedule of being a mum to pose for Burberry’s TB Summer Monogram collection.

The Streatham born model who is one of the original “Supermodels” of the late 80’s got back in front of lenses to pose for her close friend Riccardo Tisci’s latest fashion campaign.

Campbell was snapped by respected photographer Danko Steiner who captured Naomi posing on top of architectural plinths reflected in mirrored water wearing a swimwear featuring the TB logo.

Naomi who gave birth to her daughter less than 2 months ago proved that she can still compete with the best as the London born fashion model radiated in pieces selected from the new TB Summer Monogram collection.

Talking about his new campaign, Italian designer Riccardo Tisci commented “I wanted to celebrate the balance of our heritage with the importance of always evolving and looking forward,”

“The collection captures that optimistic feeling of summer and that feeling of constant momentum — the excitement for what’s next. I couldn’t think of anyone better to symbolise this enduring nature than my incredible friend, Naomi.”

Video footage created for this campaign was recorded Frederik Heyman who has worked with many stars in the past including Lady Gaga.

Talking about her first stint in front of camera since giving birth to her daughter in May, Naomi said Tisci “continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is always such an honour. It’s a British institution and, in a way, you feel like you’re representing your country.”

Chosen stylist for the new TB Summer Monogram collection for the luxury British fashion house was Catherine Baba with Adam Fleischhauer responsible for all makeup and Jawara Wauchope taking charge of hairstyling.

The British fashion house have also released their spring 2022 pre-collection, which offers up cool and stylish Burberry signature outerwear.

The new TB Summer Monogram collection from Burberry goes on sale now and is available at the Burberry’s ecommerce website.

