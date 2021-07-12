Tommy Hilfiger & Indya Moore Non-gendered Collection

In Irish fashion news, American fashion label Tommy Hilfiger have teamed up with American actor and model Indya Moore for a new fashion capsule

The new collection called Tommy x Indya is size-inclusive, non-gendered designs are part of Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program which is a three-pillared platform with the mission of advancing representation in fashion and beyond.

Indya is known for playing the role of Angel Evangelista in the FX television series Pose. Time magazine named the actor one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019. The 26-year-old star is transgender and non-binary, and uses they/them and she/her pronouns.

Talking about the new collection, Indya admitted this is the first time they have ever designed a fashion capsule. Talking in a media statement ahead of the launch of Tommy Hilfiger & Indya Moore collection, they said” “Of course, I would always be interested in a fashion brand like Tommy,”

“It’s a pretty incredible opportunity. Being invited to come on the team for who I am. Tommy knows who I am, they know what I’m about and what I stand for…they wanted me because of who I am and how I show up,”

“I often feel that brands are terrified of me, they’re afraid of making mistakes near me. Tommy never moved with that fear,” said Moore. “They were very intentional about coming to me. They were more concerned with getting it right than getting in trouble, and they invited me on that journey. We created beautiful pieces and beautiful art, with all that we brought together.”

The gender inclusive Tommy x Indya fashion collection includes polo shirts, Oxford style button-down shirts, bandeau tops and pin-striped blazers. Each impressive style is inspired by a signature piece from the Tommy Hilfiger archive and reimagined to respect multiple gender expressions.

Other things to watch out for this new Tommy x Indya fashion collection include jewellery pieces as well as footwear and other accessories. The Tommy x Indya debut capsule goes on sale tomorrow 13th July 2021 and is available at the Tommy Hilfiger online store.

