Fashion tips to styling a mini skirt in your 30s

Fashion tips to styling a mini skirt in your 30s.

Your fashion typically changes in your 30s compared to your 20s. As life changes, you may find you do not have time to put together some chic outfits.

Often when we think of mini skirts, we can feel uncomfortable. Your legs are on show, and you have to battle against a lifetime of being told your bodies are not good enough. Mini skirts are a part of fashion history and you should be able to enjoy them in the 30s and beyond. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips on how to rock a mini skirt in your 30s.

Black Tights + Black Top

An easy way to rock your mini skirt in your thirties is to wear all black clothing. Sleek black tights will elongate your legs and add some sophistication to your look. if you pair it with a black turtleneck, you will finish your outfit in a cohesive way.

Neutral A-Line Mini Skirt + White Blouse

This look screams class. An A-line mini skirt is both timeless and elegant. Due to its flirty and classy style, it is the perfect addition to your 30s wardrobe.

A neutral tone A-line skirt looks particularly chic as the colour will look expensive. To elevate your outfit, pair your skirt with a crisp, white blouse and you will look effortlessly tailored.

A tweed skirt can also look expensive and works equally as well with a white blouse.

Bright Jumper

If you are looking for a fun way to style your mini skirt, add a pop of colour with your jumper. Choose a mini skirt with a high waist for a flattering silhouette. Your jumper allows you to play around with colour and texture so you can add some fun into your outfit.

Button-Down Mini Skirt

If you are worried about wearing a mini skirt in your thirties, don’t be. For an appropriate look, go for a button-down mini skirt and pick an A-line cut over other styles. It’s relaxed and casual, while also looking classy and put-together. Not to mention, it looks great on all body shapes as it accentuates curves by cinching in your waist.

Retro Flare

For a cool retro outfit, pair your button-down skirt with a floral top with bell sleeves. It’s on trend and looks great in the summer and autumn. Choosing a skirt in a blue wash denim will keep your outfit looking retro as it is very reminiscent of 70s fashion.

Fashion tips to styling a mini skirt in your 30s