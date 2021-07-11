Reasons to own a waistcoat and ways to style it

Your waistcoat is a truly iconic piece of fashion. And more and more women have taken to wearing them. No longer considered a menswear staple, many people have begun to incorporate a waistcoat into their everyday wardrobe.

And we can see why. After all, it is one piece that will always add a touch of sophistication to any look. You can wear a waistcoat no matter who you are or what your personal style is. So keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to style one.

Cowboy

First things first. The cowboy look has never gone out of style. The best way to embrace your inner cowboy is to rock a waistcoat with some fringe details. And complete your look with some jeans and short or tall boots. For a boho vibe, choose a waistcoat in beige, black or even navy.

Stylish

Embrace glamour by wearing your black waistcoat with some dark blue jeans. You can finish your outfit with some chic boots or strappy heels.

Boho

We’ve touched on this already, but you can take your fringe covered waistcoat and pair it with a white, bouncy full-length skirt.

Summer

If you are planning a trip somewhere – and who isn’t after many months of lockdown – why not team your waistcoat with some shorts. This is the perfect way to keep you cool during the summer months. You can choose to wear a waistcoat in beige or an olive colour and rock it with some blue denim shorts. Finish with some simple jewellery and basic white tee for a cute and chic look.

Office

When you think of a waistcoat, many people jump straight to tailoring and formal styles. But that doesn’t mean you cannot go casual. It is surprisingly easily to create an ultra-chic look using a waistcoat for your office.

For your work environment, wear your waistcoat over your trousers or pencil skirt. just be sure to keep it embellishment-free to keep things professional.

