Cardi B X Reebok unveil new classic shoe design

In Irish fashion news, American rapper Cardi B has united with Reebok for a new sneaker design which is the latest collaboration between herself and the German sportswear company.

The 28-year-old New York singer and Reebok have unveiled their Classic Leather Cardi as part of their joint partnership which was inspired by Cardi B’s “love of gold and its timeless value,” according to a release from Reebok. Cardi B wanted the style to be the “go-to statement sneaker of every woman’s closet.”

Design wise, this new release comes in Reebok’s Classic Leather with the midsole of its popular Legacy 83 style. The new Cardi B design shoe comes in soft leather with suede overlays and a satin-like effect and a velvet accent tongue.

Cardi B and the German sports fashion company first partnered three years ago in 2018 and her new shoe is a follow on from her “Mommy & Me” collection with Reebok, that was released back in May of this year.

Her Mommy & Me version came in two monochrome versions of the rapper’s Club C Cardi sneaker in adult and kids sizes and was inspired by Cardi B’s two-year-old daughter, Kulture who celebrates her third birthday this month.

Earlier in April of this year, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (AKA) Cardi B unveiled her first apparel collection with Reebok nicknamed The Summertime Fine Collection which took inspiration from the fashion era of the 90’s ‘and the rapper’s summer memories at Coney Island in New York. This athleisure pieces like track jackets, sports bras and leggings designed in a pastel purple and red colour palette.

The new Cardi B x Reebok Classic Leather Cardi sneaker is available in ladies shoe sizes only and goes on sale at Reebok’s on-line ecommerce website this Friday 16th July 2021.

