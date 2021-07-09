Kylie Cosmetics is coming to Boots

In Irish fashion news, popular beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics is on their way to Boots in a new distribution deal across the UK & Ireland.

Kylie Cosmetics that were set up by American socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner back in 2014 will be available in main Boots store in Ireland and UK from this September.

This move by Kylie Cosmetics is all part of their new approach to reaching out to new consumer types and including a direct-to-consumer approach to selling their products in-store and on-line.

Boots who are the leading beauty pharmacy group in the UK with a huge presence in Ireland is seen as the perfect fit for the brand which is now co-owned between Jenner and Coty Inc.

Boots who were founded back in 1849 in the UK, already owns and produces their own luxury cosmetic brand No 7 which is producers of anti-ageing creams, skincare and cosmetic products.

At present, Boots are expanding out their range of products and brands and have already signed up as the first partner brand for the UK Television network, ITV’s new shoppable content drive.

They are hoping that their new ranges of beauty products from recognised brands will increase the footfall of customers to their shops in Ireland and the UK, as well as boost their on-line presence.

A major plus for Boots is that Kylie herself has a huge social media on-line presence. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has 246 million followers on Instagram as well as over 38 million Twitter followers.

Boots see their retail partnership with the Kylie Cosmetics brand as a way of attracting more Gen Z and Millennial shoppers to its stores.

Jenner’s sale of 51% of Kylie Cosmetic share to Coty Inc who already own Clairol, CoverGirl, and Max Factor, netted the 23-year-old a cool $600 million dollars earlier this year.

