How to apply your SPF for the best results.

If you keep up with all the skincare rules and new trends, you will undoubtedly know about the importance of wearing your SPF everyday. But what if we told you, you are wearing your sunscreen in the wrong way?

Proper application of your sunscreen will give your skin the best chance of fighting against the sun’s harmful rays. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out why you should be using your sunscreen daily and how to apply it effectively.

Benefits Of Sunscreen

You love your skin, right? And wearing your SPF daily has many benefits, some of which may surprise you.

Evens Skin Tone

Protects Against Sunburn

Helps Against Hyperpigmentation

Slows And Prevents Aging

Lowers Risk Of Skin Cancer

Prevents Inflammation

A reason why sunscreen has so many benefits is that the sun can harm our skin in different ways. SPF is the only proven way to protect your skin against the sun’s harmful rays. It should have a prominent place in your skincare routine and be applied daily, after your moisturiser.

How To Apply It Effectively

The two-finger method is an effective way of measuring how much sunscreen you need daily. Simply, squeeze some in two separate lines on your pointer and middle finger. For max coverage, use SPF 30 or higher and do not forget to reapply throughout the day. This is particularly important if you are spending a lot of time outdoors. As the sun interacts with your skin’s oils and fluids, it breaks down your sunscreen, which is why you need to reapply more.

When To Apply

Ultraviolet rays are always at work, no matter the season or time of day. So, wearing sunscreen everyday is essential. Unless you live in a basement with no window, wear your sunscreen as sunlight can still come in through your blinds and windows.

