Fashion designers to benefit from SHEIN X competition

Fashion designers to benefit from SHEIN X competition.

In Irish fashion news, fast fashion on-line retailer has launched a competition where the winner will receive $100,000 to start their own fashion label.

This is a follow on from the popular Chinese fashion retailer’s successful SHEIN X’s tutorial programme created earlier this year which was created to support and advance emerging fashion designer talent.

Shein are now taking this programme to the next level programme with the introduction of their ‘100k Challenge’ which invites SHEIN X creators to challenge for the opportunity to be featured in SHEIN’s Autumn Winter 2021 fashion show with the winner receiving a cool $100,000 to start their own fashion label.

To take part, budding fashion designers are first required to be accepted into the SHEIN X programme before submitting their designs under the theme ‘Be Bold, Be You!’.

Applications for this year’s entries were closed off at the end of May 2021. However, the next round of the competition will see 30 designers being awarded a place in the second round followed by final which will be streamed globally in September 2021.

The SHEIN X project provides fashion designers with a platform which will help them promote and sell their own designs. They will also engage in workshops that will encourage and help them to develop their skills as fashion designers.

To date, this programme has launched 20 designers and is now accepting up to 50 fashion designers every month.

Want to be fashion designers are offered guidance and advice throughout the competition as per the SHEIN X programme with finalists being trained and coached by a panel of expert judges. This is there to help each applicant through to the final round where SHEIN will announce the winner and showcase their fashion collection during Fashion Week.

The Chinese fashion house also allows designers to be creative and implement their own designs while SHEIN looks after all of the manufacturing, PR and selling of the winning collection.

The good news is for each designer is they get to share in the profits while maintaining ownership rights to each of their own creations. To find out more check out SHEIN’s website for full details.

Fashion designers to benefit from SHEIN X competition