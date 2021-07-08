Puma and Goop partner for activewear collection

In Irish fashion news, Goop and Puma have teamed up to produce a new sportswear fashion collection. Goop which is a lifestyle and e-commerce platform owned by American actress Gwyneth Paltrow has collaborated with the German sportswear company to unveil their new 10-piece activewear collection.

The range itself includes a windbreaker jumpsuit, track jacket, body suit, Goops Forever sneakers, a water bottle, a yoga mat, and sportswear separates.

Design pieces from the new Goop X Puma collection are constructed using performance fabrics that include functional dryCELL materials that draw moisture away from skin to help keep wearers dry, and ellaVATE fabric.This is designed for quick-drying while it’s four-way stretch material moves with the performance of the body and soft on the skin.

According to Goop, they have teamed with PUMA to create a selection of performance-minded staples—from a sportified jumpsuit and a luxe pair of sneakers to sweat-wicking sets that segue from, say, cardio to a coffee hang—to get you where you need to go.

48-year old Paltrow set up Goop back in 2008 and today suppliers it’s legion of fans with up to date lifestyle news and food and health advice. This high flying media platform is currently valued at over €211 million euro.

Fans of Goop and Puma will be able to purchase pieces from their 10-piece activewear collection at both goop.com and puma.com.

