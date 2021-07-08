BTS to model new Louis Vuitton Men’s Wear

In Irish fashion news, South Korean boyband, BTS will model a new winter collection designed by American fashion designer Virgil Abloh in a new film to feature the music stars.

BTS are the hottest boyband on the planet right now and Louis Vuitton intend to capitalise on their success with the Parisian fashion house unveiling 34 new looks and seven from the original range which they unveiled back in January, via a film that has just be launched on their website.

BTS (AKA) Beyond the Scene, signed up as Vuitton ambassadors earlier this year in April which according to Louis Vuitton is a promise of exciting projects to come.

Each member of BTS will be kitted out in an individual Louis Vuitton look in a short movie directed by Korean director Jeon Go-woon.

According to the LV team, the film stages a conversation between space, movement and global connectivity central to our moment in time, and explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity,”

They have also stated that the soundtrack for the movie will feature an original score by K-Pop music artist CIFIKA, Kim Kate and Net Gala.

40-year-old fashion designer Virgil Abloh said in a statement “Seoul has such a unique energy and BTS embody this vibe completely. “They add their spin to the collection, make it their own and take it to new heights.”

Virgil who is responsible for men’s artistic direction at Louis Vuitton, initiated a series of fashion shows last winter, that started with his spring 2021 season that he introduced with runway displays in Shanghai and Tokyo in Japan.

BTS who are enjoying global domination in the music world at the moment are seen as one of the hardest working music bands in the world. The K-Pop group is made up of 7 members Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Louis Vuitton which was founded back in 1854, is today one of the leading luxury fashion houses in the world and are part of LMVH.

They already work with other well know faces from the world of fashion, music and entertainment including, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Liu Yifei and Tennis ace Naomi Osaka.

