Willow Smith new face of Mugler’s Alien Goddess fragrance

Willow Smith new face of Mugler’s Alien Goddess fragrance

In Irish fashion news, American actress Willow Smith has been unveiled as the new face of Mugler’s Alien Goddess perfume.

The 20-year-old star who is daughter of American actor Will Smith will front the campaign for the luxury French perfume brand who are looking to attract a younger type of audience.

Thierry Mugler who set up his beauty scent company back in 1973, are today owned by Parisian parent company L’Oréal.

Sandrine Groslier who is brand president for Mugler told online beauty and fashion magazine WWD: “Mugler want to seduce Gen Z with a new concept full of benevolence, an allegory of hope, and to do so we chose that name, Goddess.”

Willow is also glad to be representing the French perfume house and thanked Mugler for producing a scent that she believes has a “powerful message of kindness, hope and joy”.

In her own statement the Californian born star added “To me, this fragrance is a manifesto. “It urges us to be wholly ourselves, to brandish what makes us unique with pride. Beyond that, Alien Goddess gives us the strength to find the best within ourselves, whoever we are, in order to accomplish extraordinary things with a positive impact on the world and those around us. It’s a powerful message of kindness, hope and joy.”

The American singer, rapper, actress, is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the younger sister of Jaden Smith.

Will Smith made her acting debut in 2007 in the film I Am Legend and later appeared in Kit Kittredge: An American Girl alongside Abigail Breslin.

Back in June 2019, she also announced that she was bisexual, stating “I love men and women equally”. The American star also mentioned her support of polyamorous relationships and her desire to be in one someday!

Willow Smith new face of Mugler’s Alien Goddess fragrance