Kim Kardashian West set to rebrand KKW Beauty

In Irish fashion news, TV reality star Kim Kardashian is in the process of rebranding her beauty label KKW Beauty. The 40-year brunette who founded her beauty label back in 2017 is gearing up for change and a total new KKW Beauty look.

This news follows the announcement that her other sibling and half-sister Kylie Jenner is also in the middle of rebranding her well-known beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics which she hopes to have completed by the middle of this month.

Kim who is a star in the hit reality TV series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” took to social media earlier this week to announce the news. The business entrepreneur told her 243 million Instagram followers that that her company is coming back under a completely new brand.

Kardashian announced she will be closing down KKW Beauty on the 1st August at Midnight which she can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.

In a media statement surrounding the news of Kim’s overhaul and rebrand of her cosmetics company, she said “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.”

Kim’s rebrand is all part of her deal with US multinational beauty company Coty Inc this time last year. Kardashian signed a licensing deal with Coty in return for 20% stake in her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance valued at $200 million for a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty and Fragrance.

Part of the deal was that Kim would venture into other beauty categories with her brands which include skin care, hair care, personal care products and nails.

Kin is yet to announce a date for the completion date of her rebranding project. However, items on her site have been significantly reduced in price ahead of relaunch.

