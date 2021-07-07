Dublin Disney store saved from closure

In Irish fashion news, Disney have announced that they are to close most of their stores across the UK leaving just Dublin and London retail stores open.

The American retail chain that features official character toys, clothes, collectibles from the Disney franchise will close all stores except their flagship stores at London’s Oxford Street and Dublin’s Grafton Street.

These closures are all part of Disney’s plans to move their business on-line and away from walk-in retail stores. Disney are in the middle of updating their current e-commerce shop ShopDisney website which they hope will increase its product assortment to include more adult apparel collections, streetwear, premium home products and collectibles.

Since May of this year, Disney have been closing a number of their stores across the UK including locations in London, Sunderland York and Southampton.

In-store shopping has seen a huge reduction in footfall since the COVID-19 Pandemic first hit last year. This has had a massive impact on the way customers now shop for fashion.

With the closure of many recognisable household fashion stores like Debenhams, fashion houses now on concentrating on promoting their e-commence side of the business

In a recent statement by Disney management, the company have said they are currently in negotiations regarding the future of their stores and staff at their outlets across the United Kingdom.

However, some employees in stores in the UK have taken to social media to say that they have been put on notice and informed that their store will be closing its doors soon.

Disney will however inform potential customers of other ways to purchase their favourite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic items. The good news for Ireland is that Dublin will still retain their store in Dublin 2.

