Demi Moore and Daughters match up for Andie swim

In Irish fashion news, Hollywood actress Demi Moore recruited the help of her 3 beautiful daughters to appear in matching swimsuits as part of a new campaign for American swimwear specialist Andie Swim.

The 58-year mother and actress along with her kids are seen posing in swimwear from the New York company with daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis. The four beauties are seen lying side by side in one of the shots showing off some of the Andie Swim’s bestselling designs

Founded in 2016 by Melanie Travis, Andie Swim are renowned for their quality, size-inclusive suits. Demi Moore shares her 3 daughters with fellow Hollywood actor Bruce Willis who were married for 13 years before separating in 2000.

In photo imagery accompanying the launch, the Moore ladies can seen wearing Andie’s must-have swimsuit styles that include The Amalfi, The Malibu, The Tulum.

Andie’s swimsuits are available in US sizes 0 to 26 with prices capped at $115. To see the more of Demi, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah’s campaign check out andieswim.com.

