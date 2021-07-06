ISAWITFIRST launch Clueless fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, fast fashion retailer ISAWITFIRST have taken a step back to the noughties and launched their own version of night and loungewear collection based on nineties click flick Clueless.

This new 43-piece line up from the Manchester based fashion house includes a collection of girls t-shirts, crop tops and pyjamas capturing scenes from the 90’s movie featuring American actress Alicia Silverstone.

Earlier this year, ISAWITFIRST unveiled their exclusive Mean Girls collection based on the 2004 film that starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams with included a variety of hoodies, tees, pyjamas as well as hoodies for dogs.

ISAWITFIRST are also the official supplier’s fashion and sunglasses to the contestants of this year’s Love Island which is a British dating show where single people hope to find love.

Talking about the launch of their new “Clueless Collection, Brand Director at ISAWITFIRST Leanne Holmes, commented “We are so excited to be launching our Clueless collection because we’ve seen first-hand from our shoppers that the demand for these collaborations is high, especially following the success of our Mean Girls and Hello Kitty launches.”

“Here, at ISAWITFIRST we’re passionate about creating collections that are accessible, affordable and desirable to all and we can’t wait to see fashionistas sporting pieces from this new range!”

You can check out the new Clueless” fashion collection now at ISAWITFIRST’s website and apps.

