Fashion model Gigi Hadid appeals to the media

In Irish fashion news, American model Gigi Hadid has written an Open Letter to Paparazzi, asking them to blur her babies face out of photos.

The 26-year-old fashion model took to her social media account and shared a message to her 67 million plus Instagram followers commenting “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age”

“As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller.

“She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places a true blessing,”

Gigi Hadid who shares her 9-month-old daughter Khai with ex-One Direction Star Zayn Malik hopes that photographers and media publishers (including fans) will take note and blur out any image of her daughter’s face until she is older.

Feature photo: Instagram 2021

