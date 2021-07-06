Allbirds new commitment to sustainable fashion

Allbirds new commitment to sustainable fashion

In Sustainable fashion news, eco-friendly global fashion brand, Allbirds have unveiled their new plans and commitment to become even more fashion sustainable. These feature some of the most science-based sustainability goals that the fashion industry has ever seen.

The New Zealand-American fashion house that designs and sells footwear and apparel. Have committed to achieve two aggressive carbon targets in the next eight years which they hope to complete by 2030.

The worldwide sustainable footwear and apparel label will also commit to reduce 50% of their carbon footprint by 2025 which is fully inclusive of scope 1-3 emissions.

It also intends to drive its per-unit footprint to as close to zero emissions as possible by year end 2030.

Allbirds which was founded by Tim Brown in 2016 developed their first shoe constructed using Wool Runner, which is made from New Zealand superfine merino wool.

The company which now have their headquarters in the San Francisco in the US have used in-depth scientific analysis as part of their commitment process that has been validated by leading third-party sustainability organisations, consulting groups, and its own supply chain partners. Allbirds 10 Quantitative Commitments by the year 2025 include:

Regenerative Agriculture:

100% of Allbirds’s Wool will come from regenerative sources

100% of Allbirds’s annual on-farm emissions from wool will be reduced or sequestered

Renewable Materials

• Allbirds will reduce the carbon footprint of its raw materials by 25%

• Total raw materials used by Allbirds will be reduced by 25%

• Double the lifetime of Allbirds’s footwear and apparel products

• 75% of materials used in Allbirds products will be sustainably sourced natural or recycled materials

Responsible Use:

• Source 100% renewable energy for “owned & operated” facilities

• Source 100% renewable energy for Tier 1 manufacturing partners

• Achieve a steady state of 95% ocean shipping

• Reach 100% of customers machine washing on cold and 50% of customers hang-drying Allbirds apparel

For more information and to view the latest footwear and apparel collections for this super sustainable fashion house, check out their website at allbrids.eu.

Allbirds new commitment to sustainable fashion