Yara Shahidi is new Dior Global Brand Ambassador

In Irish fashion news, American fashion model Yara Shahidi has been named Global Brand Ambassador for Dior.

The 21-year-old actress and activist from California has been rolled out as one of the new international faces for the French fashion brand.

Shahidi is just one of the few celebrities and models that Dior have brought in to represent the Parisian fashion label and will be fronting both Dior’s fashion clothing and beauty lines.

Taking to her social media account, the Black-ish and Grown-ish actress told her 6 million Instagram followers of her news while posting a short video of herself posing in a full Dior look next to a pond. “Can you spot the newest Dior GLOBAL ambassador for BOTH beauty AND fashion?”

Shahidi will also joined in her new ambassador role for Dior by 26-year-old South Korean singer with BLACKPINK Jisoo along with 32-year-old Canadian actress Nina Dobrev, as well 20-year-old fashion model, daughter of actor Jude Law and Sadie Frost, Iris Law.

This isn’t the first time that Yara and Dior have crossed paths before. Shahidi took part in their Dior Stands with Women initiative on International Women’s Day.

Yara Shahidi takes up her new post straight away with planned marketing and promotional campaigns planned for the coming months with one of the world’s most iconic fashion houses and brand.