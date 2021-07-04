Kylie Cosmetics rebrand for greener image

Kylie Cosmetics rebrand for greener image

In Irish fashion news, American beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics have decided to rebrand their image and products to present a more vegan-friendly to customers.

23-year-old Kylie Jenner who set up the cosmetic company back in 2014 are infamous for her Kylie Lip Kits, a liquid lipstick and lip liner sets.

4 years later, multinational beauty company Coty purchased a controlling 51% in Kylie Cosmetics for a whopping $600 million US dollars. In a world where more consumers are searching for greener and cruelty-free to animal products, Kylie Cosmetics have decided to move with the time and concentrate on beauty products that are more eco-friendly and don’t include testing on animals.

In a media statement supporting the relaunch of her company and products, Jenner said “I’m so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan. “Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line,

it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance.

“My new lip kit has eight-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I’m excited for everyone to try the new products.” What’s more, the products will be available worldwide at stores including Harrods of London and Selfridges across the United Kingdom.

Kylie Jenner has in the past collaborated with other celebrities on new collections for Kylie Cosmetics. Some notable collaborations include Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian.

In 2016, Kylie partnered with her mom Kris Jenner. Three years later she again teamed up with another one of her siblings, Khloe Kardashian this time for Kylie Cosmetics collaboration called Koko X Kylie.

The billionaire businesswoman and one of the stars of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians hopes this new move will attract more customers now that her products are more greener and sustainable.

Kylie Cosmetics rebrand for greener image