Idris Elba’s 2HR SET fashion brand unveils new collection

In Irish fashion news, British actor Idris Elba’s own fashion label, 2HR SET have unveiled their latest “Don’t Stab Your Future” fashion collection.

The 48-year-old The Suicide Squad actor who set up 2HR SET back in 2019 has launched his latest “Don’t Stab Your Future” #DSYF Summer 2021 collection drop.

Elba’s collection came about 2019 to help raise awareness about knife crime in the UK. Idris AKA “DJ Big Driis” is a big DJ club name in the UK and performs at nightclubs and festivals which originates the brand’s name that amplifies his message “We need to continue to amplify the message and drive people away from knife crime.”

The London born star says his “‘Don’t Stab Your Future’ is a statement he uses while he was ranting about knife crime and was upset about a young person who had just lost their life and future.

The father of 2 said” I want to support organisations and help people move away from violence.” Idris Elba’s new 2HR collection includes a range of hoodies and T-shirt’s that are embroidered with important messages within the campaign that include ‘Love Yourself’, ‘DSYF’ and ‘All Equal Under The Sun’. Each message aims to encourage better choices and brighter futures and for people to respect each other.

Elba who tested positive for COVID-10 last year with his wife Sabrina is expected to add to music and the dance floor collection in the coming months that will see him collaborate with other established and well recognised musicians and DJs that will add diversity to pieces inside his 2HR SET fashion collection.

Fans of Elba can get their hands-on items from his latest 2HR SET fashion line which is available exclusively online at: 2hrset.com. The “Fast & Furious” actor is also ensuring that a percentage of money raised from the sale of his fashion collection goes to helping various charities in the UK who support of anti-knife crime.

