Fresh ways to style men’s white t-shirts this summer

You have almost certainly got one tucked away in your wardrobes. And if not, you really should. We are, of course, talking about your humble white t-shirt.

This is one of the most versatile pieces of fashion out there. You can dress it up or dress it down. It is the perfect blank canvas around which you can build any outfit. If you are looking for fresh ways of wearing our white tee this summer, keep on reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland.

Open Shirt + Dark Jeans

When it comes to fashion, layering is an art. That said, you should consider your white tee a blank canvas. There is an element of tailoring involved wearing an open shirt with a white t-shirt. However, the unbuttoned touch makes sure your outfit is relaxed.

Your staples like a white tee and dark jeans are good anchors for any prints. So, feel free to mix things up.

Tucked In Tee + Trousers

It can be hard to navigate smart-casual dress codes. So, let your white tee be your pilot. Tucking a crew neck into a relaxed-fit trouser is the ultimate nod to 1950s fashion. However, this can be updated with some classic trainers and neutral worker’s jacket.

White Tee + Selvedge Jeans

Take it back to basics with a white tee and a pair of jeans. A slight taper with slim down your physique and keep things balanced. Turn up your cuffs once or twice and finish with some Adidas Originals or Converse.

For some extra Americana points, roll up your sleeves. Not only will this give a neater edge to your t-shirt, but also make your arms look bigger.

White Tee + Leather Jacket

Another style pairing from James Dean is a white t-shirt and leather jacket. This is the perfect way to add some edge to your look. But you should tread carefully. There is a fine line between fire fit and fancy dress. You can easily swap your tee out for a black one, but white is classic.

There are many different versions of a leather jacket out there. The key is getting the balance right. Too many embellishments and you can look overcrowded. Too few and you look too plain.

