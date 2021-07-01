Ways to wear chunky jewellery for maximum effect

The right accessories can make or break your outfit. A chunky chain, earring or ring can be an eye-catching addition to your look.

Get it wrong, however, and they can make your outfit look crowded and busy. If you want to know more about chunky jewellery and how it can add to your look, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips on how to max your hunky jewellery look.

Keep It Loose

You do not have to wear a fancy outfit to rock your statement jewellery. In fact, it’s better if you keep things simple and let your chunky chains do the talking. For a great casual look, wear a loose-fitting t-shirt or dress with a chunky chain or ring.

Choose One Piece

Wearing too many statement pieces can often look clunky and overpowering. Even if you think they look great in your head. Instead, stick to one statement piece and keep the rest of your jewellery delicate to keep your look balanced.

Stick With Neutrals

Bold patterns and colours generally do not pair well with statement jewellery. When rocking your chunky jewels, keep the rest of your outfit simple and understated. Your jewellery will make enough of a statement on its own. If you are wearing gold or silver accessories, these pair well with neutral pieces of your wardrobe.

Be Careful Of Necklines

Like all accessories, chunky necklaces can make or break your look. so, it’s important to consider your neckline. To ensure your outfit is balanced, stick with either a very high or low neckline. Chunky necklaces look off when paired with mid necklines. And, to make sure your jewellery is the focal point of your look, keep your neckline simple. So, no halter tops or collar shirts.

Think About Your Hair Colour

Statement earrings can be a great addition to your wardrobe. But if you want to wear them, keep your hairstyle and colour simple. Ringlet curls don’t look right with big, chandelier earrings. Instead, stick to an up do or keep your hair pulled back. This will allow your earrings to stand out and prevent them from getting lost in your hair.

Do Your Nails

There is something about wearing chunky rings with polished nails that just looks right. But you don’t need to get your nails done every time you rock your rings. Just make sure your nails are clean and clipped. This is because large rings will bring attention to your hands, so you want your nails to look good.

