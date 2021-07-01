Margot Robbie graces cover of Vogue for August

In Irish fashion news, Australian actress and producer. Margot Robbie graces cover of the August edition of British Vogue. The 30 year old Aussie actress who received nominations for two Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards as well as five BAFTA Awards is photographed with fresh, ’70s-inspired blonde bangs against the backdrop of a tantalising swimming pool.

According to Vogue, Margot’s cover look is a lesson in making metallics work for the warmer months. Robbie who produced the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman makes a return to the big screen as all-action anti-hero Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad.

Margot who is a big advocate and supporter of human rights, women’s rights, and LGBT rights is married to British film director Tom Ackerley. The August 2021 issue of British Vogue goes on sale this Friday 2nd July 2021.