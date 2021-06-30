Shein tops the TikTok fashion charts

Shein tops the TikTok fashion charts

In Irish fashion news, on-line fashion giant from China, Shein have been named the most popular haul video brand across the UK to be featured on social media platform TikTok.

The Chinese fashion house beat off competition from the likes of British fashion brands Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing to have the most viewers on the popular social media platform which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

Haul videos which were originally started as part of the YouTube subculture back in 2011 are now seeing a resurge in popularity thanks to with people sharing their fashion buys with their followers.

New data compiled by brand building company, Rouge Media have analysed over 40 of the largest high street and online fashion brands across the UK which shows brands that have accumulated the most hashtags in video posts in the past 12 months.

With the COVID-19 lockdown playing havoc with in-shop fashion purchasing, on-line shopping went the other way with most fashion online retailers recording record profits on sales with more people shopping online for their favourite fashion goods.

With Shein taking the top spot with over 2.5 billion #sheinhaul views, the Chinese fashion house continues to experiment with social media using a network of influencers to sell and promote their fashion products.

This will come as a concern to other UK fashion retailers who continue to lose market share to Shein who are already preparing to strengthen their on-line presence in both Ireland and the UK over the next 12 months with planned acquisitions of major fashion related media sites.

In second spot was Spanish fashion retailer Zara who totalled 873.6 million views of its TikTok haul hashtag. In third spot are Irish fashion retail group, Primark with a respectable 221.9 million views.

The news wasn’t’ as good for Manchester based fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing who are owned by Boohoo Group. They were placed in fourth spot (91. Million) followed by Spanish fashion house Berksha who racked up 82.7 million views.

Commenting on these results, Andy Woods who is Director at Rouge Media said “It’s been really interesting to study the haul craze on TikTok and how it’s helping brands boost their engagement and customer bases organically online.”

“However, we can’t ignore the dark side of this seemingly innocent craze. It’s clear TikTok creates the trends of this generation, so there’s a huge opportunity for creators, brands, influencers and audiences to move in a more conscious direction.”

Shein tops the TikTok fashion charts