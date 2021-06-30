Jen Ceballos unveils sustainable fashion collection Nasty Gal

In Irish fashion news, Colombian fashion influencer and stylist of the Endlessly Love Club has teamed up with American online retailer Nasty Gal to launch her own sustainable-focused collection.

The New York born model has released a 40-piece limited edition collection of clothing that are constructed using recycled fabrics, organic cotton and reworked vintage looks.

Nasty Gal which was founded in Los Angeles back in 2006 by Sophia Amoruso specialise in fashion for young women that is available in over 60 counties across the globe including Ireland.

Jen Ceballos’s sustainable fashion collection zooms in on reworked 90’S vintage fashion looks that are created using denim off-cuts.

Better known for by her Instagram moniker, @EndlesslyLoveClub account which boasts 636,000 followers, Jen Ceballos is a fond favourite amongst Nasty Gal’s social media followers.

In a media statement supporting the release of Jen Ceballos sustainable fashion collection Nasty Gal commented “This marks Ceballos’ third Nasty edit, “a special mix of Jen’s signature appeal combined with a Nasty twist and a more sustainable finish”.

Ceballos’s new sustainable fashion collection comes in sizes UK small and goes up to XL sizes. You can check out her full range over at the Nasty Gal website and apps.

