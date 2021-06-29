Scarlett Johansson to unveil her own beauty collection

Scarlett Johansson to unveil her own beauty collection

In Irish fashion news, American actress, Scarlett Johansson in the process of planning her own beauty line that she hopes to launch next year in 2022.

The 36-year-old New Yorker who was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019 has decided to ditch all of her other beauty collaborations with other beauty brands to concentrate of beauty products that she says are true to herself.

Johansson who has be critical of the media in the past for promoting image that causes unhealthy diets and eating disorders among women will now champion her own cause by producing beauty products she has total control over.

Scarlett has worked on projects for large fashion and beauty houses in the past like that have included L’Oréal, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein.

Chatting to online fashion magazine Women’s Wear Daily, the American actress told them “I’ve been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since I was a child. My mother instilled in me a passion for self-care from my early teenage years. Several years ago, I took a step back from my beauty deals with the goal of creating something true to me. The result is a clean, accessible approach to beauty.”

Scarlett Johansson’s new beauty line which she co-founded Kate Foster has been in the making for over 24 months which is being financed by entrepreneurially driven private investment firm, The Najafi Companies.

Taking about her new partnership with Scarlett, Kate commented “I met Scarlett almost two years ago. She shared her brand vision with me and right away, I was thinking about how we could turn it into a reality. It has been an incredible experience working

alongside her and we are thrilled to have the support and partnership of The Najafi Companies to help the brand achieve its full potential.”

“We are proud to have built a brand that fills a void in the market and addresses a true consumer need. Our brand platform is differentiated and has a great deal of runway for growth and expansion.”

CEO and creator of The Najafi Companies,, Jahm Najafi added: “The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurial and mission-driven private investment firm. We are not a fund and we don’t manage third-party capital. We invest using our own capital, which enables us to truly think long term, move expeditiously and remain highly flexible. “We also do not subscribe to a diversification strategy; rather, we concentrate our time and resources and look for needles in a haystack.”

“We are passionate about supporting ambitious and thoughtful founders and management teams who lead with integrity and vision. Scarlett and Kate fits squarely into the type of leaders for whom we love to partner for the long term.”

Scarlett Johansson to unveil her own beauty collection