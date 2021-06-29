Kim Kardashian Skims to make Underwear for Team USA

In Irish fashion news, Kim Kardashian West’s Skims brand has been appointed by the American team Olympic committee to supply inner-wear, sleepwear and loungewear for Team USA in this year’s Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo next month.

The 40-year-old businesswoman who founded the Skims brand back in 2018 will design and create official undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear to be worn by Team USA athletes.

In a statement released by the American socialite, Kardashian commented” “We are so proud to support Team USA in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games,”

Taking to her social media platform she shared photos of Team USA athletes to her 231 million followers that included images of US swimmer Haley Anderson, soccer player Alex Morgan, track & field runner Dalilah Muhammad and Paralympic track and field runner Scout Bassett commenting “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. “

“As I watched the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honour being a part of the Olympics embodied. I travelled with my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic T-shirt as a souvenir.”

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the side-lines came full circle,”

Kim who is estimated to have a net worth of over $1 billion dollars already operates her successful KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands that she founded back in 2017. Her Skims label was originally intended to named “Kimono.”However, these plans were scuppered after it was met with controversy with the US star settling on the name Skims for her ladies loungewear and underwear collections.

Kardashian is also expected to extend her range to include men’s pieces later this year. Details for the release date of Kim’s new limited-edition Team USA collection are still yet to be released but will be available will be available at Skims.com.

