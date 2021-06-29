All you need to know about makeup expire dates

We all can get carried away and spend too much money on new makeup. So, the last thing you want to do is throw it away. We know it’s hard but sticking with makeup expiration dates is really important.

Why? Your makeup is a hotbed of bacteria so replacing products regularly will help you avoid skin irritation, acne, eye infections and styes.

Unlike food, makeup expiration dates relies on the day you use them, not the purchase date. If you are wondering how to find out when a product expires, check the back for a small symbol that looks like a jar. It will have a number and letter on the inside, like 12M. This means that this product has a shelf life of 12 months on opening. If you want to know more about expiration dates, keep on reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out.

Foundation

Typically, your foundation has a shelf life from 6 months to a year. In order to get the most out of your foundation, you should keep things germ-free. You can do this by keeping your hands away from the neck of the bottle. Instead, you can try gently pouring some formula onto the backs of your hands before applying. When you notice the product start to separate, it’s time to throw it out.

Any product where you have to dip your fingers to apply is more susceptible to bacteria growth. So, to combat this, try and choose products with pumps.

Concealer

Much like your foundation, you should probably throw your concealer away after 6 months to a year. Keep the product out of direct sunlight and avoid touching with your fingers. When you notice separation, toss it out.

Blush & Powder

These are probably the longest-lasting products you will buy as they have a shelf life of 2 years. This can be extended for longer periods of time if you regularly clean your brushes and disinfect your makeup properly. Otherwise, you risk transferring old bacteria and germs into that powder product every time you use it.

Cream Blush & Makeup Sticks

Thanks to the likes of TikTok, cream blush and multiple sticks are having a bit of a moment. Multiple sticks are products that you can use on your cheeks and lips. Although your cream products have a shelf life of around a year, you should throw them out if you notice a change of formula. And, it goes without saying that you should always use clean hands and brushes before applying your makeup.

Lipsticks, Liners & Gloss

We all love the power that a good lipstick can give us. However, nobody should wear any product that is goopy or dried out. you should be throwing out any lipstick product when you notice a change of formula. But you can extend their shelf life by keeping your favourite lipstick in a cool, dry place… not in your hot car.

Brow Pencils & Liners

Your brow pencils will typically last longer as they are constantly being sharpened. To extend the life of your liner, keep it away from steamy bathrooms and chuck any eye products out after a year.

Mascara

This is one product you should be replacing more regularly than you’d think. To avoid nasty eye infections, get rid of your mascara after 3 months. Or sooner if you notice the formula getting lumpy or smelling funny. And you should never share your mascara with anyone. That’s just asking for trouble. This advice also goes for your liquid eyeliner. And your eyeshadows. Although they are a powder product, you do use them around your eyes.

The more moisture a product has, or the closer it gets to your eyes, the shorter its life span.

