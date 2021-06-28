Sharon Stone rocks her bikini body aged 63

In Irish fashion news, American actress Sharon Stone has yet again proved “she’s still got it” as she poses in a yellow style retro bikini for her Instagram account.

The 63-year-old actress who commented recently that she doesn’t consider herself that sexy, took to social media over the weekend to post a photo of herself wearing a beautiful 2-piece swimsuit with the comment “Happy Summer.”

The Golden Globe award winning actress and former fashion model told lifestyle magazine Town & County, back in September that she never really thought of herself as “sexy” despite years of being recognised for her sex symbol status. Stone has spent four decades donning the covers of various international fashion magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

The “Basic Instinct” actress has also been acknowledged for the humanitarian and charity work with Sharon Stone receiving the “Peace Summit Award” back in 2013 for her work with HIV/AIDS sufferers.

