L’Oréal Paris unveil Yseult as their new global ambassador

In Irish fashion news, French personal care company L’Oréal Paris have named fashion model and singer Yseult as their latest global ambassador.

The 26-year-old musician will kick start her engagements with L’Oréal Paris by starring in their Les Nus by Color Riche and new Volume Million Lashes Balm Noir marketing campaigns.

Talking about their new partnership with the French singer, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse who is global brand president for L’Oréal Paris commented “Yseult sings for her generation and the generations to follow. By becoming an independent artist and using the power of her song writing to overcome barriers, she leads a path for other women with the message be exactly who you are. We’re delighted to welcome this talented and unique artist to the L’Oréal Paris family.”

Yseult who shot to stardom after competing in the French talent show Nouvelle Star, was signed to Polydor records at the age of 19 years of age.

Since then, the French beauty has gone on to set up her own record label as well as appearing in several high-profile fashion campaigns as well as modelling for ASOS’s AW 2018 campaign.

Talking about her new appointment as global ambassador with L’Oréal Paris, Yseult commented “I’m very proud to be able to share a message of peace, love, inclusivity, and self-acceptation through L’Oréal Paris. Being a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson feels like opening the gates of beauty to all. It means that my voice matters, that the voices of all women matter, and especially that the voices of women like me are heard. It’s a message of self-confidence: believe in yourselves, don’t ever give up, and trust your sorority,”

The pop and R&B star joins a long list of high profile celebrity females who represent the French brand with names that include Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet as well as Celine Dion and Elle Fanning.

