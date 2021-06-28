Ladies boot styles to pair with your summer outfit

We often talk about wardrobe staples. But, if there is one item everyone should have in their wardrobe, it is a pair of boots.

But you don’t have to go out and buy a thousand pairs in different styles just for something to wear. There are certain styles that will always look great on everyone and with everything. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out which ones they are.

Cowboy Boots

A style we never saw making a comeback in a big way is the cowboy boot. When worn with your outfit, they add a casual and rebellious touch. They look unexpected in a delightful way. For a cute cottage core look, rock your boots with a prairie dress and an oversized kimono jacket. Or embrace your inner rocker with a leather skirt and graphic tee.

Red Boots

They may look a tad outrageous and you may be wondering how they go with any outfit. But hear us out. Not only are red boots the perfect way to add some colour to your outfit, but they surprisingly work well with most pieces in your wardrobe. For a cute casual look, pair your red boots with light denim jeans and a graphic tee. Or rock them with a cream jumper and black blazer for a colour boost.

Combat Boots

Combat boots are a wardrobe favourite for many people, especially ones who love 90s fashion. Which has seen a resurgence in a big way for 2021. Along with plaid shirts, graphic tees and ripped denim, combat boots have made their back into everyone’s wardrobe. And we can see why.

Not only do they look great, but they work with other wardrobe staples. They are easy to style, particularly ones in a classic colour like black. They are perhaps the most versatile shoe on this list and take any outfit from basic to cool.

Over-The-Knee Boots

Yes, these ‘Pretty Woman’ style boots have made their fashion comeback in 2021. And they are cooler than ever. While they may look intimidating, they are surprisingly easier to style than you’d think. Rock them with a long dress or as trousers with a oversized jacket.

