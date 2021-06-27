Ways to make your silver jewellery look polished

We all know how frustrating it is when it comes to maintaining our jewellery. From finding matching earrings, to detangling chains to looking for a butterfly fastener on your carpet, jewellery is hard.

It’s one thing to keep your jewellery safe in a box, let alone making sure it stays tarnish-free. With time, your accessories can become discoloured and the reason why depends on a number of things. What the piece is made from and its environment.

So, before you buy any new accessories this year, you need to know all about tarnishing and why it happens. That way, you will know the best way to keep your jewellery shiny and tarnish free. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips on how to clean your silver jewellery like a pro.

Why Silver Tarnishes

Silver can tarnish due to a number of factors, from perfumes, lotions, sunlight, air exposure to even sweat. And over time, any silver exposed to air will eventually tarnish.

Tarnish is when silver reacts to moisture and sulphur in the air, which causes a thin dark layer to form on the surface. Areas with high humidity and air pollution will cause silver to tarnish quicker. However, you should remember that chemicals like hairspray, deodorant, bleach and body lotion will also impact your silver.

How To Clean Your Silver Jewellery?

All you need is warm water, washing up liquid and a bowl. Mix the water and washing up liquid until bubbles form, add your jewellery and let it soak. After about 10 minutes, take your jewellery out and rinse the water. Leave it to dry. if it is particularly tarnished, you can use a silver jewellery cleaner. However, this may not be the best option if you have jewellery with stone or gems in it.

Should You Use Toothpaste And Baking Soda?

This is a hotly debated topic that continues to be controversial in the jewellery world. If you don’t have access to specialised cleaners, it can be tempting to use baking soda and toothpaste as an alternative. However, pieces are best cleaned with specialised cleaners, as chemicals from the toothpaste and baking soda can cause further damage in the long run.

How Do You Prevent Tarnish?

Stick to the ‘last on, first off’ rule when it comes to your jewellery. When not being worn, store your accessories away from direct sunlight and avoid washing them. So, take them off before you go swimming. Try not to spray perfume or let your jewels come in contact with your moisturisers. This will help your accessories stay shiny for longer.

