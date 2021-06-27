Modern ways to wear men’s hoodies in 2021

There was a time when wearing a hoodie would mark you out as an all-round bad person or robber.

But this humble streetwear classic has gone from the uniform of angry teens to the number one fashion item of well-dressed men. If you are wondering how to give your hoodie a modern twist in 2021, keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for our tips to nailing the modern day hoodie look for men.

Layers

Don’t think that wearing a hoodie is all about making a statement. When worn as part of a layered look, your hoodie can become surprisingly unassuming.

For a day in the city, a cosy hoodie makes for a great layering piece. It will leave you looking sharp while keeping the cold at bay. The key to nailing this look is all about getting the right hoodie. Rock a zip-up one over a white crew neck tee then add an overcoat or leather jacket. Finish with some slim fit jeans and classic white trainers and you’re all set.

Athleisure

When comfort and cool meet, you can be sure it’s a great look. And, thanks to lockdown, many people are embracing the athleisure trend. With some clever menswear styling tricks, you will not look like you were too lazy to change out of your gym gear.

To fully embrace the athleisure trend, wear your black hoodie with some fitted joggers and a pair of leather trainers.

Leather Jacket

If you are unsure about layers and athleisure, it’s okay to stick to familiar territory. A leather jacket and hoodie combo is a classic that will always work well, no matter the occasion.

Hoodie have dramatically improved in terms of quality and fit. Therefore, they will not look out of place when paired with your leather jacket. Use a black jacket as your base as you can then experiment with hoodies in different colours underneath. To smarten up your look, finish with some leather or suede Chelsea boots.

Tailoring

If you think that you cannot wear your hoodie with your suit or blazer, think again. You just need to know the right way to do it. try rocking a mid-weight grey hoodie with your charcoal suit and swap out your smart shoes with white trainers. The key to pulling off this look is to make sure your blazer is unstructured.

