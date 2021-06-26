Natural ways that can help you manage your rosacea

Natural ways that can help you manage your rosacea

If you have noticed red flush in your cheeks, visible blood vessels on your skin or ones that branch out across your face, chances are you have rosacea.

As this is a somewhat mysterious skin ailment, not many people know they have it and sometimes, the emotional effects of the skin condition outweigh the physical. Many people feel it ruins their self-esteem and self-confidence.



What Is Rosacea?

In order to treat any skin condition, you need to know what it is you are tackling. Rosacea is a chronic skin condition resulting in inflammation and redness. It can also cause skin pustules and may be due to genetics, hormones, skin mites and diet.

Consider Cleansing Oils

When it comes to managing your rosacea, your face washing routine is essential. Using the wrong cleanser can deplete vital lipids and cause your skin to become inflamed. And we need not tell you that this spells disaster for rosacea sufferers. Use mild cleansers like cleansing oils or products high in rose hip oil.

This ingredient is highly nutritious and anti-inflammatory. As well as being great for tackling inflammation, oils can help to hydrate your skin. Although oils are great for your skin, always do a spot test before moving onto your face.

Look At Your Diet

You’ve probably heard the saying ‘You are what you eat’. And it’s true. Since your gut regulates inflammation in the body, it’s important to take a look at what foods you are eating. Introducing foods that are high in fibre and low in sugar can reduce inflammation in your body.

Drink Aloe Vera Juice

We all know that water is good for your skin. Well, drinking aloe vera is just like drinking water but with extra antioxidants and vitamins. It can help to eliminate toxins, which can reduce inflammation. You can buy aloe vera water in the shops, but you can also make your own. Simply blend aloe vera and water together until they are mix and you can add some lemon for flavour.

Avoid Potential Irritants

Most skincare is loaded with additives and preservatives. These can cause havoc on people’s sensitive skin. To avoid this, steer clear of gel cleansers, acidic exfoliants and any product with salicylic acid. This is because rosacea does not always respond well to this skincare products. Sometimes, it is a matter of doing no harm, so you need to rely on simple ingredients which are not irritating.

Choose Anti-Inflammatory Products

We have mentioned the word ‘anti-inflammatory’ a lot. Because your skin’s barrier is already compromised with rosacea, it can be easy to irritate further. Your best course of action is to strengthen and calm your skin’s barrier. This is why you should look for ingredients like lavender, oatmeal, chamomile and licorice as they are known for their calming properties.

