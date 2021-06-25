Fashionable ways for petite women to style hoodies

Hoodies are one of those pieces that nobody can live without. They are warm, fuzzy and ultimately cosy. Another great thing about this piece is that you do not have to worry about what to wear with them. They look great when paired with everything.

But how do you style one when you are petite? Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to see our latest styling tips.

Blazer

While you may think of blazers are appropriate for a work environment, they can also look great with your hoodie. Your blazer will always add structure and sophistication to your look. And, as they work on every body shape, they are the perfect addition to your petite wardrobe. Not only will you be warm, but you will look classy even when wearing a hoodie.

Denim Jacket

Another wardrobe staple. Rocking your hoodie with a denim jacket is the easiest way to style two of the most worn pieces of your wardrobe.

Denim jackets will never go out of style and can be worn all year round. For a pop of colour, go with a blue hoodie to tie in with the blue of your denim. To bring some of your personality to your outfit, go with a denim jacket with some embellishments.

Pleated Skirt

This garment is known for being super classy. If you like the look of feminine fashion, they should be your go-to. But you do not always have to rock your pleated skirt with blouses and blazers.

Believe it or not, they look just at home with your hoodies too. But since this look can leave your completely covered, you need to choose the right size. Especially when it comes to your petite frame as you do not want to be overwhelmed with fabric.

Trench Coat

We all need a good jacket when the weather gets a bit chilly. And what better one that your classic trench? We know we use this phrase of lot, but your trench coat is a wardrobe staple.

It suits all body shapes and looks good on everyone. Designed to shield you from wind and rain, trench coats can make any outfit look more chicer, even when worn with your hoodie.

To make sure your coat goes with your other wardrobe staples, get one in a classic colour like beige or black. When it comes to length, a shorter one is perfect for those of you who are petite.

